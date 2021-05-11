United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,864,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

