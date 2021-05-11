United States Gasoline Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UGA)

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,919 call options on the company. This is an increase of 893% compared to the average volume of 294 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

Shares of United States Gasoline Fund stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. United States Gasoline Fund has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.