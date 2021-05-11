United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS opened at $214.37 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

