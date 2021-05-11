United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.08 ($47.15).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTDI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ETR UTDI opened at €34.80 ($40.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.83.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

