Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.93% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.13) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RARE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

RARE stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $631,713.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,781,150.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

