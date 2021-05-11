Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.41.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $101,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

