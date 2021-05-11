U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target Raised to $12.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price raised by Barclays from $3.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLCA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $820.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,666.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.