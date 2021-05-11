U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.
Shares of USPH stock opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.45.
Several equities analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,461,372. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
