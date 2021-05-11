U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of USPH stock opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,461,372. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.