U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 46,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.17. 6,725,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,051. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $62.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

