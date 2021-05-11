U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0009

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, U Network has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $9.21 million and $5.13 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (UUU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.