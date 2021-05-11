Twitter (TWTR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $58.00.

5/10/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $58.00.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $95.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating.

4/26/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $79.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Twitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.50.

4/19/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter is suffering from intensifying competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern. In order to boost user growth, the company is investing more in the development of new and innovative customer-centric products, which can keep margins under pressure in the near term. Twitter’s continuing investments on product development, international expansion, security measures and marketing & sales is expected to negatively impact profitability in the near term. Nevertheless, its initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

4/6/2021 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

3/16/2021 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $55.00 to $80.00.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.88. 16,732,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,847,494. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,501 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Twitter by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Twitter by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Twitter by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

