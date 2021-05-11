Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Decreased by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,627 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for approximately 6.0% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Twilio worth $62,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after purchasing an additional 333,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $3,252,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,360,605. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,469. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.81 and a 200 day moving average of $351.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

