Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total transaction of $932,602.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,360,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $294.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.58. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.13 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

