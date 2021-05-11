TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

TVA.B has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target (up previously from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark boosted their price target on TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

TSE TVA.B traded down C$0.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.82. 30,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,122. TVA Group has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.84 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.13.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

