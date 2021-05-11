Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $825.46 million, a P/E ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

