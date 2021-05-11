TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSP. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of TSP opened at $37.09 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

