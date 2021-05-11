Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 458.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,571,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,652,000 after acquiring an additional 129,168 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after acquiring an additional 457,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

