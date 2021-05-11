Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRC. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,066 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 51,881 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 142.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,100 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,981 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,815,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE TRC opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.67. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.