Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,973.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

