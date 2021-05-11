Truist Securities Boosts Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $165.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOXF. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.17.
Shares of FOXF stock opened at $156.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $166.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.21.
In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
