Truist Securities Boosts Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $165.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOXF. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $156.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $166.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.21.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

