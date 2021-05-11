Truist Securities Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $750.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $705.75.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $694.72 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $704.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $642.85 and its 200-day moving average is $634.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.