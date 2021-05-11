Truist Securiti Weighs in on SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $213.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.21.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

