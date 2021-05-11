Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vericel in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCEL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

VCEL opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,973,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vericel by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1,688.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 276.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

