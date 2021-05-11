TrueDeck Market Capitalization Tops $731,230.80 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $731,230.80 and $32,270.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00085469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00060763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.07 or 0.00809131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.50 or 0.09430478 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

