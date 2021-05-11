TrueChain (TRUE) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.29 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $19.29 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00083014 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00073206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00059561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00106693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.00786096 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

