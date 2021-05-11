TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of TrueBlue worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 288.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 50,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at $9,177,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TBI stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

