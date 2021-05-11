Truadvice LLC Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -152.52, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Truist raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

