Truadvice LLC Sells 767 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Truadvice LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $570.63 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $303.79 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.92 and a 200 day moving average of $546.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

