Truadvice LLC Buys Shares of 1,558 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $239,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after acquiring an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

AJG stock opened at $150.79 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $83.77 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

