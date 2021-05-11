Truadvice LLC Acquires Shares of 10,547 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

