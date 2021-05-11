Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tronox traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 1050722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,041.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,852. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

