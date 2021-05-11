TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Raised to $36.00 at Mizuho

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $44.70 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in TripAdvisor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 55,880 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

