Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,437. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Trinseo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after buying an additional 278,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Trinseo by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trinseo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.