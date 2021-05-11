Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 264,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,280. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

