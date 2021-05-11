Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $432,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

