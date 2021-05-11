Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.
Shares of TSE stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.
In other news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $432,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.
About Trinseo
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
