Trias Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00084409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00064408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00107409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.06 or 0.00794731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.65 or 0.09471266 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

