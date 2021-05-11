Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 991,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.69.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

