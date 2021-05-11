Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $98.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TREX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $105.56. 4,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,847. Trex has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

