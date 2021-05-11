Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.73. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.