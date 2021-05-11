Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,699 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Oracle were worth $56,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. 197,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,740,394. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,308,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,812,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

