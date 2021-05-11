Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $73.46 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $73,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $180.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,492. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $166.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

