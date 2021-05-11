Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $64.14 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $64,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

C traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 357,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,844,699. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

