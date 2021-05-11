Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $41.53 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $41,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $79.54. 475,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,187,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

