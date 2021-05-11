Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Acquires 40,805 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 40,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $714,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $169,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The stock has a market cap of $203.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TZOO. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Travelzoo by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

