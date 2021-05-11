Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 4,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

TRAUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Transurban Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

