TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $264,350.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,970. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.85. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 588.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,434 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 140,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

