TransAlta (TAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransAlta stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

