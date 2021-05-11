Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 129 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $163.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

