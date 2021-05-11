Tractor Supply to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $195.70 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.47 and its 200 day moving average is $156.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $145,326,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

