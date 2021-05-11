Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to $35.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $35.75 to $38.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.53.

TRMLF opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

